Cambodian PM allows return of seized pet lion to owner

Under Cambodia's law, people do not have the right to raise wild animals. However, Hun Sen said it was a special case that he had the lion returned to the owner because he saw that the owner had raised the animal like a family member since it was a cub.

"This evening, I talked with Agriculture Minister (Veng Sakhon) and agreed to allow the owner to take back the lion on condition that he builds a proper cage to ensure the safety of people inside the house and his neighbors," Hun Sen said in a post on his Facebook late on Sunday.

"Thank you our compatriots both inside and outside the country for raising suggestions and showing pity on the lion," he said.