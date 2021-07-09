U.K. probes Chinese takeover of countrys biggest chip plant

Nexperia acquired Welsh-based Newport Wafer Fab, which makes semiconductors mainly for the car industry, on Monday.

"We are looking into it. I have asked the National Security Adviser to review," Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Tuesday.

The U.K.'s Enterprise Act gives the government 30 days to either allow the deal to proceed or call it in for scrutiny. Nexperia's parent company Wingtech Technology Co. Ltd. said in a statement earlier that the deal faces "uncertainties."

Beside supplying automotive plants, Newport Wafer has been focusing on more advanced compound semiconductors that are at the heart of technologies such as 5G and facial recognition. The company also has strong ties to a number of U.K. universities.

Johnson told parliament that National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove will "judge whether the stuff that they are making is of real intellectual property value and interest to China, whether there are real security implications."

On Thursday, a U.K. government spokesman said that "we are going to monitor the situation closely and wouldn't hesitate to take further action if necessary."

"The government needs to call this in and block it," said former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith in an interview. "This yet again shows that despite the legislation, despite all the earlier tough talk, the government is looking two ways on China. This sale is an investment disaster."