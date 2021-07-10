Imported cases reported in Savannakhet as Laos’s records 68 new Covid-19 infections

This is one of the reasons for a fresh Covid-19 outbreak in some provinces of Laos, where infections have spread rapidly in squalid conditions, health authorities have said.



The irregular crossings occurred despite local authorities being directed to monitor border crossings to prevent people from illegally entering Laos from Thailand via the Mekong River. The direction was issued amid fears of the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

On Friday, the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported 68 new infections, with the total number now standing at 2,537. The positive results were obtained after testing 1,460 samples for the Coronavirus on July 8.

Seven imported cases were recorded in Vientiane, while Vientiane province recorded one new locally transmitted cases after Phonhong district was placed under lockdown earlier this week.

Khammuan recorded one imported cases, while Savannakhet saw 40imported cases and Champassak reported 19 imported cases.

Health officials urged anyone who believes they have come in contact with an infected person to self-isolate for 14 days.

A total of 49 quarantine centers are operational across the nation, with 4,979 people in quarantine as Lao workers rush to return home from Thailand.

Vientiane has not recorded any new cases of community spread, with only five villages across four districts now designated as red zones.