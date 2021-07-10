Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Colombia investigates 4 companies in connection with Haitian presidents assassination

"The official information we have (from Haiti) is that 15 people have been captured, and we have been asked about the Colombian nationals as well as two people who died in a police procedure," Director of the Colombian Police Jorge Luis Vargas said during a press conference.

Colombia is investigating four companies for hiring 17 former Colombian military personnel allegedly involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, authorities said on Friday.

"The official information we have (from Haiti) is that 15 people have been captured, and we have been asked about the Colombian nationals as well as two people who died in a police procedure," Director of the Colombian Police Jorge Luis Vargas said during a press conference.

The Haitian president was assassinated on Wednesday at his residence by a commando of mercenaries.

The four companies under investigation allegedly hired the ex-servicemen, initially taking them to the Dominican Republic and later moving them to Haiti, Vargas said.

"We began to gather a database with the 196 countries that make up Interpol for timely clarification, which allows us to share the collected data with Haiti," he added.

"We offer all possible help to find the truth about the material and intellectual perpetrators of the assassination," Colombian President Ivan Duque tweeted on Friday, adding that he had held a phone conversation with Haiti's Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph. 

Seized guns are displayed at a press conference in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Published : July 10, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Published : July 18, 2021

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.