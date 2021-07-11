England heads to the Euro 2020 final, bringing with it a new kind of post-Brexit English fandom

But amid all that, England's success has revealed another story, one about a new kind of post-Brexit Englishness.

The team has become a symbol of a diverse, multicultural nation, showcasing an Englishness that many are excited by.

"My teenage self would have been surprised if you'd said we'd get our inclusive national identity from football," said Sunder Katwala, director of the think tank British Future. But this team, he said, was providing a "positive vision of a modern, shared English identity."

In England's semifinal against Denmark, seven of its starters were born abroad or had a parent or grandparent who was born overseas, according to the Migration Museum in London.

Some of England's players - such as Marcus Rashford, whose grandmother is from the West Indies island of Saint Kitts - have moved into the social justice sphere by campaigning for free meals for schoolchildren during the holidays. Team captain Harry Kane, whose father is Irish, has worn a rainbow arm band in solidarity with members of the LGBTQ community.

Raheem Sterling, who moved from Jamaica to London when he was a child, was awarded an MBE from the queen - honored as a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire - for his work on anti-racism, which continues.

Before kickoff Sunday, the players are expected to take a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, as they have for the duration of the tournament.

In early games, fans booed the gesture. As the team progressed, those boos were washed away by wild cheering. Likewise, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who initially refused to condemn those who were jeering at the players, has urged people not to boo.

Priti Patel, Britain's home secretary who has taken a tough stance on illegal immigration, accused the team of engaging in "gesture politics." Those same politicians are now showing support for the home team.

Sport is a unifying force in England - nearly half the population tuned in to watch the semifinals - and for many it has been a welcome respite after the ugly, divisive Brexit culture wars propelled by anti-immigrant sentiment.

John Denham, director of the Centre for English Identity and Politics at the University of Southampton, said the tournament seems to be "causing large numbers of people to say, 'there's an Englishness that I feel comfortable with.' "