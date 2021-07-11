U.S Secretary of State meets with representatives of Myanmar’s civil society

The State Department also posted on its website that the Secretary of State met with representatives of Myanmar’s civil society.

The Secretary said the U.S will work with the people of Myanmar to support democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

Moreover he said the U.S is standing in solidarity with those in Myanmar seeking to put Myanmar back on the path to democracy.

The Spokesman said quoting the State Secretary that the United States is standing in solidarity with the people in Myanmar to promote accountability for those responsible for overturning Myanmar’s democratic transition and perpetrating human rights violations and abuses.

At the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva held on July 6, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, commented on the human rights situation in Myanmar “The problem, which began with the military takeover, has turned into an attack on civilians, which has become widespread and systematic. Nearly 900 people were killed. As many as 200,000 people have been forced to flee their homes due to military raids on wards and villages.”