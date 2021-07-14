Sunday, July 18, 2021

Asean sees over 78,000 new cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 5.67 million, with 78,547 new cases reported on Tuesday – higher than Monday’s tally of 71,510 – while there were 1,266 more deaths, a decrease from Monday’s 1,292, taking total coronavirus deaths in Asean to 108,704.

Indonesia on Tuesday reported 47,899 more cases – a new high for the country since the outbreak started in March 2020 – with 864 additional deaths, bringing cumulative cases there to 2,615,529 patients and a total of 68,219 deaths.

Malaysia meanwhile reported 11,079 new cases, which broke the neighbouring country’s record for the third time in less than a week. It is also the first time the country reported more than 10,000 infections in one day since the outbreak started in March 2020.

The government ordered temporary shutdown of a vaccination unit in Selangor after at least 204 staffers tested positive from a total of 453. It also urged people who visited the centre from July 9-12 to go into quarantine for at least 10 days.

Published : July 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

