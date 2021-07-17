Calling DACA unlawful, judge halts applications

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen sided with Texas and other states in his ruling that President Barack Obama, a Democrat, overstepped his executive authority when he created the program.

Hanen's ruling called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, an "illegally implemented program" and said "the public interest of the nation is always served by the cessation of a program that was created in violation of law."

He prohibited the Department of Homeland Security from approving new applications, issued a permanent injunction vacating the memo that created DACA in 2012 - when President Joe Biden was vice president - and remanded the issue to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for reconsideration.

The Biden administration had no immediate response to Friday's ruling. But the long-awaited knockdown spurred a political outcry and intensified pressure on the White House and Congress to pass an immigration measure this year.

Immigrants brought to this country as children, known as "dreamers," are among the most sympathetic of the 11 million immigrants in the United States illegally. Still, Republican and Democratic lawmakers have been unable to agree on whether to grant them legal status despite months of negotiations.

Democrats are considering whether to use a budget reconciliation measure to take that action, a move that would require only a simple majority vote in the evenly divided Senate.

In statements Friday, both Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., vowed to press forward on legislation that would ensure dreamers have a pathway to citizenship. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin, D-Ill., who has sponsored legislation for the past 20 years to grant dreamers citizenship - without success - said Congress had "found excuses to put off this decision" for too many years."Congress will now act quickly - with or without the party of Donald Trump - to allow these Americans to finally become citizens," Durbin said Friday.

Congressional Democrats and advocates for immigrants called Friday for the government to appeal Hanen's ruling, which Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., described as "cruel."