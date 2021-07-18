Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Entitled Dó Space, it will be a place for artists and fine arts lovers to gather and dive into traditional dó painting.

Dó paper has been used in Việt Nam since the 13th century for painting and writing.

The paper was used for the renowned Đông Hồ folklore paintings, calligraphy and documents.

The paper comes from the bark of the poonah tree in northern provinces such as Yên Bái, Lào Cai, Thái Nguyên and Cao Bằng.

Creating dó paper involves several complicated and precise processes, including selecting the material, soaking it in water, pounding and flattening the poonah pulp into paper and drying it inside the house.

“Dó is an amazing material and a traditional symbol in modern society,” said Bình. "It is valuable to be honoured and preserved. But it is not easy to paint on dó paper because the thin material can tear easily."

Bình, a graduate from the Hà Nội Academy of Theatre and Cinema’s Fine Arts Department, has achieved success with oil and acrylic painting.

He studied dó paper in 2013 while identifying his own style and was fascinated by the traditional material.