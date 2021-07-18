China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

The city of Jingzhou in central China's Hubei Province will focus on vaccinating minors aged between 12 and 17 and people over 60 from August, according to the city's health authorities.

Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, will research and draw up vaccination plans for the city's residents aged 12 to 17, said the city's health commission on Friday.

Zheng Huizhen, the chief expert of disease control at the Guangdong Preventive Medicine Association, said that as China builds its immunity barrier, its order of inoculation starts with adults of working age, then moves to senior citizens, and finally to minors.

"Though children and adolescents present with mild or asymptomatic clinical manifestations of the novel coronavirus, there still remains a risk of severe development among minors compared with adults. Children and adolescents could play an important role in the spread of the virus in communities, so it is important to conduct research into the safety and efficacy of vaccines among the young population," said Gao Qiang, general manager of Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd.

China's mass vaccination campaign currently mainly targets adults aged over 18, with nearly 1.44 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered across the country as of Friday.

In June, China approved the emergency use of its domestic inactivated COVID-19 vaccines on minors aged from 3 to 17.