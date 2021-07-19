Memorial service held for victims of KyoAni attack

A moment of silence was observed during the ceremony which began at 10:30 a.m. at the former site of the studio. Kyoto Animation President Hideaki Hatta and family members of the victims were among the attendees.

The company asked fans to refrain from coming to the ceremony, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Instead, a video commemorating the victims was broadcast on the company's YouTube channel.

The video featured anonymous comments from the victims' families and people connected with Kyoto Animation.

"I just want to see you, I just want to see you. I know it's impossible, but that's been my wish since that day," a family member said.

A staff member said to the victims: "It's so painful; it breaks my heart to know that my precious friends, who I believed I would build the future with, are not here now."