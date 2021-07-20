Canada to open border to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens on Aug. 9

The decision, which takes effect Aug. 9, follows months of criticism from U.S. lawmakers across the political spectrum, business groups and some travelers over what they said was an overly cautious approach to lifting curbs that have split families, battered the tourism sector and upended life in close-knit border communities.

To be eligible for entry, fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents must be asymptomatic and present a negative coronavirus molecular test taken within 72 hours of flight departure or arrival at a land crossing.

They will also be required to upload proof in English, French or certified translation that they have received a full series of an authorized coronavirus vaccine at least 14 days before departure to the Canadian government's ArriveCan app or website. They must also present an original copy.

Officials said Canada will open its borders for discretionary travel to fully vaccinated travelers with Canadian-authorized vaccines who live in any country beginning Sept. 7, "provided that Canada's covid-19 epidemiology remains favorable."

Children under 12 who are not yet eligible to receive an authorized coronavirus vaccine and are traveling with fully vaccinated parents will be exempt from the quarantine requirements, but officials said that they should avoid group settings such as camps or day-care facilities during the first 14 days after their arrival. They will also be required to take a coronavirus test on the first and eighth days after entering Canada.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the government's easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated Americans before the rest of the world "is an acknowledgment and recognition of our shared border, and our close relationship."

Canada and the United States agreed to ban nonessential crossings at their 5,500-mile land border in March 2020, and they have extended the prohibition month by month. Canada also banned nonessential travel at its air and marine borders, though Canadians have been able to fly to the United States for recreation and tourism.

The United States has not said whether it will allow Canadians to enter across the land border for nonessential travel. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the country continues to review its travel restrictions.

"Any questions about reopening travel will be guided by our public health and medical experts," Psaki said. "We take this incredibly seriously, but we look and are guided by our own medical experts and . . . I wouldn't look at it through a reciprocal intention."