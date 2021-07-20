At least 31 dead in Baghdad market attack

Video footage from the scene showed chaos in the aftermath. People ran toward the scene of the blast to find and care for casualties. "Children are dead," another man could be heard shouting.

The explosion occurred in Sadr City, a sprawling majority-Shiite suburb with dilapidated public services and scant access to electricity. Earlier in the day, the director of the area's main hospital had written on his Facebook page that the facility was struggling to cope in the face of surging coronavirus cases. Iraq's Health Ministry said Monday night that it stood ready to provide additional support to treat the wounded. Health officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media, said 60 people were being treated for their wounds.

Iraq was already experiencing a tragic summer. Two major fires have ripped through coronavirus wards in three months, killing more than 140 people between them and stoking anger at a government, led by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, that has promised to tackle rampant corruption and neglect but achieved little of substance.

Iraqi security forces said Monday that the explosion appeared to have been caused by an improvised explosive device. It did not attribute blame for the attack, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

A butcher working in the market, 31-year-old Mohammed al-Mutlabi, described the period leading up to the blast as one of festive excitement.

"This market was filled with people, you couldn't even stand still, you had to keep walking," he said. "The explosion shook everything. Women were covered in blood, women were yelling out for their children."