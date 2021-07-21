Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Asean sees over 78,000 new cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 6.27 million, with 78,379 new cases reported on Tuesday, higher than Monday’s tally of 73,124. There were 1,818 more deaths, decreasing from Monday’s 2,003 and taking total coronavirus deaths in Asean to 120,881.

Indonesia reported 38,325 new cases and 1,280 deaths on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases in that country to 2,950,058 and a total 76,200 deaths so far. The president announced the extension of disease control measures until July 25, but expected to relax some of the measures after July 26.

Singapore meanwhile reported 195 new cases on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases in the city-state to 63,440. Of these, 62,532 patients have been cured and discharged.

The government increased disease control measures to level two, which include prohibiting public gathering of more than two people and dining in at restaurants starting on Wednesday.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

