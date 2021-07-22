Biden splits from Trudeau, extending travel curbs at U.S.-Canada land border

The Department of Homeland Security said in a tweet that the extension of the measures, which also apply at the U.S.-Mexico land border - set to expire Aug. 21 - was motivated in part by a desire to decrease the spread of the highly transmissible delta coronavirus variant.

"DHS is in constant contact with Canadian and Mexican counterparts to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably," the agency said.

The announcement comes several days after Canada said it would begin to open up its borders to some foreigners for discretionary travel, beginning with fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents living in the United States on Aug. 9; and fully vaccinated people from elsewhere on Sept. 7.

Canada and the United States agreed to impose the curbs on nonessential travel at their 5,500-mile land border at the pandemic's onset in March 2020, renewing them in one-month increments since.

The measures have had limited effects on trade and the movement of some cross-border workers, but they have kept families apart, battered the tourism industry and altered life in close-knit border communities in ways big and small - and that some analysts fear could be more permanent.

Canadian officials have often pointed to their work with U.S. counterparts on the restrictions as evidence of robust cooperation between the traditionally close allies, even as those bonds were tested when Donald Trump was president.

There has always been some asymmetry to the border measures. Canadians have been able to fly to the United States for nonessential purposes, while Canada has kept its air, land and marine borders shut to tourists.