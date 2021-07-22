Pfizer partners with Biovac to boost Africas vaccine supply

Pfizer and its German vaccine partner, BioNTech, said Wednesday they signed a letter of intent with Biovac Institute, a company partially owned by the South African government, to manufacture the shots. The companies expect to bring Biovac's Cape Town-based facility into the fold of their broader coronavirus vaccine supply chain by the end of 2021, and to begin producing finished doses in 2022.

At full capacity, Biovac is expected to produce more than 100 million doses per year, all of which would be distributed to the more than 50 member states of the African Union. The financial terms of the agreement, announced ahead of a World Trade Organization summit, weren't disclosed.

With the addition of Biovac's site, which will focus on filling the vaccine's active ingredient into sterile vials, Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine supply chain now spans 20 facilities across three continents. To date, the companies have shipped more than 1 billion doses of the two-dose regimen to more than 100 countries or territories, including South Africa. Pfizer and BioNTech aim to deliver a total of 3 billion doses in 2021, and 4 billion doses in 2022.

Still, the global coronavirus immunization campaign has been plagued by unequal access to vaccines, spanning from the Pfizer-BioNTech shot to those made by Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and others from China and Russia.