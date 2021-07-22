Thursday, July 22, 2021

international

Asean sees slight drop in new Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 6.35 million, with 77,915 new cases reported on Wednesday – lower than Tuesday’s tally of 78,379. There were 2,024 more deaths, increasing from Tuesday’s 1,818 and taking total Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 122,903 so far.

Indonesia reported 33,772 new infections and 1,383 deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in that country to 2,983,830 and 77,583 deaths.

The president extended the lockdown on Java and Bali that has been in place since July 3 for at least five days or until July 25. He also promised that disease control measures would be gradually relaxed if the daily infections come down to a “stable” level.

Myanmar meanwhile reported 6,093 new cases and 247 deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in the neighbouring country to 246,663 patients and 5,814 deaths.

Spreading infections at the community level is worsening due to poor public health services, a lack of quarantine facilities and a low vaccination rate.

Netizens in that country are sharing photos of people putting up a yellow flag in front of their homes to signify they have Covid-19 patients and require medical assistance as well as other necessities including food and water.

Published : July 22, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
