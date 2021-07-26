Philippines records 4th death from COVID-19 Delta variant

"One case has died while 54 cases have been tagged as recovered," the DOH said in a statement, adding that six of the new cases are Metro Manila residents.

"We call on both public and private sectors to ensure active case finding, aggressive contact tracing, immediate isolation or quarantine, and compliance to minimum public health standards in their respective localities and even workplaces," the DOH said.

The Philippines has reported a total of 1,548,755 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, including 27,224 deaths.