Monday, July 26, 2021

Philippines records 4th death from COVID-19 Delta variant

The Philippines has recorded the fourth death from the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, the Department of Health (DOH) said Sunday.

The DOH said that the country now has 119 Delta variant cases after detecting an additional 55 cases.

"One case has died while 54 cases have been tagged as recovered," the DOH said in a statement, adding that six of the new cases are Metro Manila residents.

"We call on both public and private sectors to ensure active case finding, aggressive contact tracing, immediate isolation or quarantine, and compliance to minimum public health standards in their respective localities and even workplaces," the DOH said.

The Philippines has reported a total of 1,548,755 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, including 27,224 deaths.

Published : July 26, 2021

By : xinhua

Nation Thailnad
