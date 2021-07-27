Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Asean Covid cases fall sharply amid improvement in Indonesia

Southeast Asia saw another day of sharp decline in new Covid-19 cases on Monday, but deaths hit a single-day high, collated data showed.

Asean reported 78,444 new cases on Monday, lower than Sunday’s 90,178, while 2,376 people died, increasing from Sunday's 1,965.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the region since the outbreak crossed 6.81 million, with 133,741 deaths.

Indonesia reported 28,228 new cases, the lowest in weeks, and 1,487 deaths on Monday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 3,194,733 patients and total deaths to 84,766 deaths.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the extension of lockdown to August 2 to contain the virus but promised to gradually relax disease control measures for some activities and businesses, including markets, outdoor restaurants (with some restrictions), beauty salons, laundry, and auto repair shops.

Vietnam reported 7,882 new cases and 154 deaths on Monday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 106,647 and the death toll to 524.

From July 26 until further notice, Ho Chi Minh City will impose curfew from 8pm to 6am. Officials requested all residents to remain at home except when seeking medical care, working in essential industries, or purchasing essential goods.

Published : July 27, 2021

By : THE NATION

