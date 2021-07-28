Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Asean sees over 96,000 new Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 6.91 million, with 96,526 new cases reported on Tuesday – higher than Monday’s tally of 78,444. There were 2,824 more deaths, increasing from Monday’s 2,376 and taking total coronavirus deaths in Asean to 136,564 so far.

Thousands of medical professionals in Malaysia, attired in black, held a peaceful rally on Tuesday at several hospitals nationwide to protest against the government’s employment regulations for medical professionals that have been in place since 2016. The regulations stipulate that newly graduated medics must work under a government contract in public hospitals for four-and-a-half years while receiving lower wages compared to full-time medics before they can work at private hospitals.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Public Health Ministry reported 39 new Delta variant infections on Tuesday, bringing cumulative Delta cases in the neighbouring country to 114 patients.

The ministry said of the 39 patients, 21 had just returned from Thailand while 18 are locals from Oddar Meanchey, Kampong Thom and Siem Reap provinces.

The ministry urged people to strictly follow disease control measures, warning the Delta variant can spread easier than other Covid-19 variants.

Published : July 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
