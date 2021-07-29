Chemical plant leak kills two, injures dozens in Texas

The leak of acetic acid, a food preservative that is commonly used to make vinegar and can be flammable, occurred at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at the LyondellBasell facility, which is the world's third-largest producer of the acid, according to the company.

The facility is part of the company's La Porte Complex, about 25 miles east of Houston, which also manufactures plastics and other chemicals used in paint, toys and food packaging.

Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said at a news conference Tuesday night that two people had died at the scene.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said early Wednesday that after investigators had conducted an initial review and found there was no explosion or fire, it had turned the investigation over to the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office.

In a statement sent to The Washington Post on Wednesday, LyondellBasell said 30 potentially affected workers were taken to hospitals for evaluation and treatment, 24 of whom were later released. The constable's office said Wednesday that 42 people were affected by the incident, with injuries ranging from critical to minor. Chief Deputy Jason Finnen with the constable's office told The Post that some of the affected individuals were treated on-site.

"We continue to monitor their conditions," the company said.

Among the chemicals being used in the plant were hydrogen iodide and methyl acetate, Christensen told reporters, which could be toxic if inhaled and could cause severe burns. She underscored that the impact of the leak was "contained" and that specialists would continue to review safety measures.

The City of La Porte issued a statement saying the leak had "been isolated, and air monitoring at the facility perimeter indicates no off-site impact."

The company said an "all clear" was given at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday.

"Approximately 100,000 pounds of a mixture which includes acetic acid was released. Cleanup is continuing at this time," the company said in the statement. "Air monitoring conducted during the incident did not indicate actionable levels and monitoring is ongoing."