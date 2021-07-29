Thursday, July 29, 2021

international

Asean sees almost 100,000 new Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 7 million, with 98,928 new cases reported on Wednesday – higher than Tuesday’s tally of 96,526. There were 2,564 more deaths, decreasing from Tuesday’s 2,824 and taking total coronavirus deaths in Asean to 139,127.

Indonesia reported 47,791 new cases and 1,824 deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in that country to 3,287,727 patients and a total 88,659 deaths.

The government said it would allow retail shops, selected businesses and department stores to open under certain conditions this week, but will continue to impose the tightest disease control measures in Java and Bali, which are the epicentres of the outbreak, until August 2.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s prime minister insisted that the government is not going to extend the state of emergency that will expire on August 1. The country has been under emergency rule since January, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arguing it was needed to curb Covid-19 from spreading further.

Despite the emergency and strict lockdowns, the pandemic in Malaysia has only worsened, triggering public anger in the neighbouring country.

Published : July 29, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Asia Album: A closer look at tigers in India

Published : July 29, 2021

FM: Afghan Taliban vital in peace process

Published : July 29, 2021

India and US discuss regional security and Covid-19 aid in Blinkens visit

Published : July 29, 2021

Việt Nam signs vaccine technology transfer contracts with Japan, US and Russia

Published : July 29, 2021

Latest News

Police know account of vaccine booking-system hacker

Published : July 29, 2021

SET being squeezed by rising virus cases, fund outflows, but likely to rebound

Published : July 29, 2021

Switzerland flying in 26 tonnes of medical supplies to Bangkok

Published : July 29, 2021

Worsening Covid-19 situation to weigh on baht: bank strategist

Published : July 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.