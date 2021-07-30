In shadow of Japans Fukushima disaster, the Olympic message of recovery rings hollow

They decided to take matters into their own hands.

They collected soil samples to measure radioactivity, and developed their own method of decontamination from the fallout of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, destroyed after a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 that killed 16,000 people and forced 165,000 people from their homes.

They urged residents who fled their hometown Iitate to return home and help restore the village. But their community remains gutted.

And they wince at the prevailing theme of the Tokyo Olympics: "recovery." Organizers stuck with the original packaging - aimed at showcasing how far the country had come since the 2011 disasters - even as the Games were delayed a year and are now underway inside a pandemic bubble with no spectators in the Tokyo area and athletes cocooned from the rest of Japan.

To many Fukushima residents, whose lives were upended by the natural disasters, the Olympics messaging feels tone deaf: a public-relations slogan that ignores the realities of their daily lives.

"It seems nothing more than just taking advantage of Fukushima for political reasons," said Tao, 80, who lived in Hiroshima during the atomic bomb blast in 1945 and grew up witnessing its aftermath. "It was simply that adding this 'recovery' element made the Games more appealing."

At the Olympics, the symbols intended to emphasize the recovery and reconstruction of Fukushima are hard to miss.

The Olympic torch relay began at the J-Village National Training Center in east Fukushima. It served as the operational base for disaster response workers after the earthquake and subsequent tsunami, and was later renovated into a sports-training facility.

Food served inside the Olympic Village, where athletes reside, train and dine, use ingredients from Tohoku, the coastal region struck by the 9.1-magnitude earthquake in 2011, which was so strong that it actually moved Japan's largest island east by nearly eight feet. The move was designed to help dispel myths that food from areas affected by the disaster is unsafe.

Olympic officials broadcast a four-minute video showing how they had hosted community and arts projects for children in the Fukushima prefecture to learn about their history and the recovery process.

"We have been making various efforts to convey to the world the image of Japan's recovery from the earthquake, along with our gratitude for the support we have received from the world," Japan's Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto said in a media briefing after the Games opened.

But such messages ring hollow to many displaced residents.

There is deep distrust toward the Japanese government among residents who feel officials have not made a full public reckoning of the impacts of the disasters with coverups, denials and evasion.

"When the earthquake happened, the next day I wasn't even aware of the impact of nuclear disaster," said Kanno, 70, who returned to Iitate in 2017. "Eventually we learned that it was dangerous here, and were told that we couldn't go out or touch the soil. But in Iitate, since we all live on agriculture, to be told that we can't touch the soil, it was truly shocking."

Many evacuees have returned home across the Fukushima region, but others still live in housing units that were meant to serve as temporary shelters.

Sumio Konno, a former nuclear power plant worker, was on a business trip at a nuclear plant in a nearby region when the tsunami hit. After being trapped in the plant for four days, he got a hold of his family and joined his wife and son, then 5 years old, at a temporary evacuation site.

Since then, the family has bounced around to various temporary homes, unable to go back to their town, Namie, just north of the destroyed nuclear plant. Many areas remain off-limits.

Konno, 56, said he was frustrated about the billions of dollars spent on hosting the Games, while families are still financially struggling.

"Why are they wasting all this money on a two-week sports festival, when all that money can be used here where it's necessary, now more than ever with the pandemic?" Konno said.

The Tokyo Games also have been mired in a series of scandals involving comments by Japanese officials denounced as racist, sexist and bullying. The vast majority of Olympic matches are being held without spectators, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Without the influx of foreign fans, local businesses won't be able to reap the publicity and revenue they had anticipated.

"The Japanese government and the IOC made up the 'Recovery Olympics,' but it's totally different from the reality," said Kazuko Ito, secretary general of the advocacy group, Human Rights Now. "It makes a torturous situation for people in Fukushima, as well as the internally displaced people of Fukushima."