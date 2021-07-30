Dozens of Afghan troops killed in insider attacks during U.S. military withdrawal, watchdog says

At least 37 Afghan troops were wounded in those attacks, according to the report released by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, and American military officials told the watchdog's investigators that the numbers could be incomplete, citing gaps in knowledge during the pullout, which is now effectively over.

The data underscores the enormous challenges and immense pressure facing Afghan forces, who have been left to fight the militants with little U.S. support. Thousands of Afghan troops are killed annually, and those numbers are on the rise. Others, meanwhile, have abandoned the security forces, cutting deals with the Taliban, surrendering their weapons and allowing a growing number of districts to fall under insurgent control.

Afghan military fatalities "have shown an upward trend, especially during the month of June," U.S. Forces-Afghanistan told the inspector general, according to the new report, which notes, too, that the Taliban's aggressive push to retake lost territory continues.

John Sopko, who leads the inspector general's office, on Thursday took a dim view of the U.S. military's efforts to train Afghan troops and the 20-year U.S. war effort in Afghanistan. Asked why Afghan security forces are collapsing, he told reporters that people "shouldn't be surprised," citing long-running questions his office raised about how U.S. military officials assessed Afghan troops' capabilities and ensured their sustainability.

"If you don't have fuel, the Afghan army doesn't fight. And if they're not being paid, they don't fight. And if they're not getting the bullets and food and other equipment, they don't fight," Sopko said. "And I think this is what you're seeing since the Taliban started their latest attacks."

Sopko criticized U.S. military leaders for casting the Afghan military in a rosy light for years despite its shortcomings, and for setting unrealistic goals. Then he made a stark prediction.

"Don't believe what you're told by the generals or the ambassadors or people in the administration saying we're never going to do this again," he said. "That's exactly what we said after Vietnam: 'We're never going to do this again.' Lo and behold, we did Iraq. And we did Afghanistan. We will do this again."