US, Vietnamese defence chiefs stress peaceful resolution of South China Sea issues

The two defence chiefs said they are linked by a mutual understanding of the importance of respecting the legal rights of coastal countries, and a belief in the resolution of disputes and conflicts via peaceful means.

The two countries have a shared belief in the maintenance of peace, stability, security, order and freedom of flight and navigation in waterways and oceans in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), a statement from the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence said.

The two defence leaders also noted their appreciation for the results of cooperation between the two defence ministries, particularly regarding addressing the legacies of the war including searching for soldiers missing in action, efforts to remove landmines, and ameliorating the consequences of Agent Orange/dioxin; as well as resolving non-traditional security issues like COVID-19 prevention and control, search and rescue efforts, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and supporting Việt Nam’s participation in UN peacekeeping missions.

The US Secretary of Defence also announced it would supply medical equipment support to aid Việt Nam’s COVID-19 prevention efforts.

The trip by the US official also reaffirmed U.S. support for a strong, prosperous, and independent Việt Nam that contributes to international security.