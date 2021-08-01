Once the worlds busiest port, London aims to revive its river trade roots

"A typical day for me is responding to things that go wrong, so hopefully that doesn't happen too often," she said one morning on patrol in early July. "We're here responding to any situations that arrive, difficulties that people have. Yeah, it's basically getting things sorted."

That's Spain's modest way of saying she ensures traffic - bringing goods from the other side of the world, or from just across the Channel - moves efficiently and safely. So ships find their way in the fog. Or paddle boarders don't wind up on the wrong end of the tide. Or jet skiers respect the massive container vessels that helped make London's port the biggest in the U.K. last year for the first time in two decades.

Tourists and locals alike would have a hard time spotting London's port from Tower Bridge or Big Ben. Try looking from atop the rotating Eye and you'll need binoculars. The biggest hub of global commerce a century ago resides some 25 miles downstream from the heart of the city, near deeper water so ever-bigger ships can come and go more easily.

"There is a sort of perception that the port is something of the past. We've done some studies on this and people think the biggest ports in the U.K. are Portsmouth or Southampton or Felixstowe," said Robin Mortimer, chief executive of the Port of London Authority. "It's a little bit out-of-sight-out-of-mind for people."

The authority, set up in 1909 to nationalize the city's hodgepodge of private docks and be the caretaker for the waterway, hopes the pandemic marks a turning point to change both perceptions and reality. As three national lockdowns boosted online shopping over the past 18 months in the U.K. like most other places, the demand for port services like warehousing and distribution closer to population centers took off, too.