Japan’s gold medalists bring attention, excitement to skateboarding

Skateboarding schools are being inundated with inquires about trial lessons and classes, and board sales are increasing. However, there is the issue that skateboarding is still banned at many parks.

“First, let’s just try standing on [the board],” said an instructor, who was teaching 27 elementary-school-aged students.

Each student then slowly rode around a skateboarding facility located in Koto Ward, Tokyo.

The children, who wore helmets and other protective equipment, were participating in a trial lesson held once a week by H.L.N.A, which operates the facility.

The facility started receiving many applications after Yuto Horigome, 22, won gold in men’s street skateboarding. The number of students enrolled in the school has increased by more than 100.

“Many children want to [skateboard] because it’s cool,” said instructor Ryohei Kobayashi, 26.

Toya Nakaya, 9, a third-grader from Kawasaki who was learning how to skateboard, said: “I saw a skateboard floating and spinning in mid-air on TV and thought it was amazing, so I begged my mom [to let me take classes]. It was my first time skateboarding, but it felt really good when I was able to glide forward.”