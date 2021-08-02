Zimbabwe reopens Victoria Falls border to vaccinated

Victoria Falls town is home to the mighty Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe's prime tourist destination, and one of the world's seven natural wonders.

The adjacent Kazungula border post with neighboring Botswana has also been opened, with the majority of visitors being vaccinated.

Despite the reopening of tourist activities in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe remains under Level 4 lockdown and other land borders remain closed.

Earlier this week, following requests from players in the tourism sector, the cabinet resolved to reopen the two border posts to allow tourist activities to resume between the countries.

Before the pandemic, more than 350,000 people each year visited the Zimbabwean side of Victoria Falls which is shared with Zambia to witness the natural wonder.

With global travel restrictions and national lockdowns, however, tourist activities were halted for the most part of 2020.