As wildfires rage in Turkey and southern Europe, local officials plead for help

The fires, in areas around the southern city of Antalya and parts of Turkey's Turquoise Coast, have killed eight people so far, razed farms and miles of pine forest, and forced evacuations from villages, towns and resorts at the peak of the tourist season.

Rescuers raced to save animals as livestock were burned alive. Satellite photos showed vast areas of once verdant coastline blackened by the inferno.

The fires in Turkey come amid a heat wave that has scorched much of southern Europe, with wildfires in Greece and the Italian island of Sicily, along with heat warnings in multiple countries. A dome of high pressure above the region has driven the high temperatures, trapping heat that would otherwise rise and dissipate. Turkish authorities said that over the past week, they had brought more than 100 fires under control, even as new ones broke out Monday.

"The fire is not over. The fire is strengthening," Muhammet Tokat, a district mayor in Mugla province, said in a video he posted online Monday from a coastal area about 20 miles east of the city of Bodrum, as great billows of smoke drifted over the sea behind him.

"Not one of our cries for help since yesterday have been answered. There is still no aerial intervention being made," he said. "Please, can our state do what is necessary for a state to do? They must save this land, these people, this community from suffering."

Firefighters have been forced to work in impossible conditions, combating fires in mountainous areas that only airplanes or helicopters can reach. At least two have died. At the same time, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government, which has preached a mantra of Turkish self-sufficiency, has faced intensifying anger after conceding it did not have any of its own firefighting aircraft to deploy, leading to complaints that it was unprepared for the crisis and its response was delayed.

As the hashtag "#helpTurkey" trended on Twitter in recent days, government officials bristled at the notion that Turkey did not have the resources to help itself. "Our Turkey is strong. Our state is standing tall," Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan's spokesman wrote Monday on Twitter, even as an army of firefighters and volunteers struggled to hold the line across a vast area of southern Turkey.

Russia, Ukraine and Azerbaijan have already sent aircraft. Spain and Croatia have also pledged to send planes.

Bekir Pakdemirli, Turkey's minister for agriculture and forestry, said Monday that 16 aircraft, along with dozens of helicopters, drones and other equipment, had been deployed to fight the fires. But humidity remained unusually low, causing dry conditions that would continue into Tuesday at least, he said.

Fires had entirely burned at least one neighborhood in the town of Gundogmus, in the foothills northeast of the city of Antalya, and forced evacuations from several other neighborhoods. "If Gundogmus burns, the Western Taurus Mountains will burn," said Mehmet Ozeren, the local mayor, in remarks quoted by Birgun, a news outlet.

Another mayor, Ahmet Aras, posted video from a drive near Cokertme, where fires raged under a highway. "We are living in a hell here," he said. "Nothing can be done here. Your hands are completely tied; only plane and helicopters can intervene here. But it's too late for that now."