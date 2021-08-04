Asean sees 90,856 new cases

Indonesia’s health minister announced that the pandemic had already passed its peak point as the country has been seeing a decreasing number of new infections for several days now.

He added that 258 million doses of vaccine will arrive from August to December, which will enable Indonesia to achieve the target of imparting 70 million jabs per month in August and September. Meanwhile, the government will consider allowing more economic activities from September if the infection rate continues to decline and vaccination and testing rates continue to improve.

Cambodia reported 577 new cases and 29 deaths on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases in the neighbouring country to 79,051 patients and a total 1,471 deaths so far. Cambodia’s health ministry reported that more than 200 infections linked to the Delta variant has been found in the country, most of which are workers who have returned from Thailand.

It urged people to strictly adhere to disease control measures, including self-isolation, as the Delta variant can spread faster than the original virus.