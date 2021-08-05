Wildfires blaze in Athens outskirts as Greece battles worst heat in 30 years

Emergency services worked to contain the flames, in part by sending planes to drop water from the sky. Greek officials confirmed Wednesday that at least 77 people had been hospitalized as a result of the huge blaze in the Varympompi area of Athens.

Temperatures soared to 115.3 degrees Fahrenheit earlier this week as Greece recorded its hottest day on record. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said this week that the country was "facing the worst heatwave since 1987," during which more than 1,000 people died.

George Patoulis, regional governor of greater Athens, described the fire as "large" and said the heat had dried out the landscape, worsening the conditions. "It will take a lot of work to get this under control," he said Tuesday on state-run television.

"The fire is still raging, its perimeter is very wide and the heat load is very strong," a fire brigade official said Wednesday, according to Reuters.

On Wednesday, Greek emergency services took to Twitter to warn residents and tourists of "extreme fire danger" in Rhodes and Crete, and advised people that conditions were "very difficult."

"Whenever I go outside on the balcony it 'rains' ashes from the sky," tweeted Demetrios Ioannou, a journalist living around 20 miles from the fires raging in Athens.