Britain eases quarantine rules, opening up travel with France

The U.K. also eased rules for arrivals from India, Bahrain, and travel hubs the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Those countries will move from the U.K.'s highest-risk "red" list to its medium-risk "amber" list, meaning arrivals will no longer need to quarantine in a government-approved hotel.

Six other European nations, including Germany, were added to the lowest-risk "green" list, meaning all visitors can avoid quarantine whether or not they are fully vaccinated. All changes will come into effect from 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Spain and all its islands -- key summer holiday destinations for British tourists -- will remain on the amber list, but travelers are advised to get take a lab-processed PCR test before departing to the U.K.

The rule changes will be a boon for airlines and tourism companies that have been hit hard by the pandemic and objected loudly to U.K. travel curbs. The British government was under growing pressure from French ministers, as well as industry bodies, to overturn its decision last month to put France in a newly created "amber-plus" category.

"We welcome more low-risk countries being added to the green list but urge the government to go further," British Airways Chief Executive Officer Sean Doyle said in a statement. "We're lagging behind Europe, with our more stringent testing requirements and a red list significantly broader than our European peers."