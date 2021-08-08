Malaysia changes criteria for easing lockdown; Asean reports over 95,000 cases

Asean countries reported 95,811 cases and 2,449 deaths on Saturday, lower than the record 105,278 and 3,069 respectively on Friday.

The Malaysian government said it would consider easing lockdown measures based on the number of patients being admitted to hospitals, patients being treated in ICU rooms and total vaccinated people, instead of of daily Covid-19 cases.

The move is in line with the third phase of the country's economic recovery plan.

Currently, Malaysia is one of the Southeast Asian countries with the highest vaccination rate -- 46 per cent have received the first shot and 24.5 per cent the second shot.

However, Malaysia's Disease Control Division has confirmed that Covid-19 prevention principles, such as wearing face mask and maintaining social distance are still necessary.