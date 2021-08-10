US issues "do not travel" advisory for Thailand due to Covid situation

The CDC issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Thailand, indicating a very high level of Covid-19 risk.

“Your risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine,” it advised. “Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.”

Suggestions for those who decide to travel to Thailand include:

▪︎ See the US Embassy's web page regarding Covid-19.

▪︎ Visit the CDC’s webpage on travel and Covid-19.

▪︎ Enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrolment Programme to receive alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

▪︎ Review the crime and safety reports for Thailand.

▪︎ US citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations.

▪︎ Review the traveller’s checklist.

Visit the Embassy's Covid-19 page at https://th.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/covid-19-information/ for more information on Covid-19 and related restrictions and conditions in Thailand.

Meanwhile, the State Department said US nationals should also reconsider travel to Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, and Songkhla provinces in the South due to civil unrest.

“Periodic violence directed mostly at Thai government interests by a domestic insurgency continues to affect security in the southernmost provinces of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, and Songkhla,” it said.

“US citizens are at risk of death or injury due to the possibility of indiscriminate attacks in public places. Martial law is in force in this region.”

The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in these provinces as US government employees must obtain special authorisation to travel to these provinces, it added.