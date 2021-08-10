UN humanitarian chief extremely concerned by deteriorating situation in Afghanistan

"Afghan children, women and men are suffering and forced to live with violence, insecurity, and fear every day," said Griffiths.

He said that there are "grave concerns" for women's survival and basic human rights.

"Forty years of war and displacement, compounded by climate shocks and COVID-19, have left almost half of Afghanistan's population in need of emergency aid," he added.

"I join Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and members of the Security Council in strongly condemning attacks against civilians and I echo their calls for a ceasefire. Fighting across the country, which has claimed the lives of over 40,000 people since 2009 when UN reporting began, needs to stop. People have suffered enough," Griffiths said.