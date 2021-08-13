In new documentary, WHO scientist says Chinese officials pressured investigation to drop lab-leak hypothesis

Asked in the documentary whether the report's "extremely unlikely" wording about the lab-leak theory was a Chinese requirement, Ben Embarek said "it was the category we chose to put it in at the end, yes." But he added that this meant it was not impossible, just not likely.

Ben Embarek said one similar scenario, in which a lab employee inadvertently could have brought the virus to Wuhan after collecting samples in the field, could be considered both a lab-leak theory and a hypothesis of direct infection from a bat, which was described as "likely" in the report.

"A lab employee infected in the field while collecting samples in a bat cave - such a scenario belongs both as a lab-leak hypothesis and as our first hypothesis of direct infection from bat to human. We've seen that hypothesis as a likely hypothesis," Ben Embarek said.

In further comments during the interview that were not included in the documentary but were incorporated in an account by the Danish channel TV2 on its website, Ben Embarek suggested that there could have been "human error" but that the Chinese political system does not allow authorities to admit that.

"It probably means there's a human error behind such an event, and they're not very happy to admit that," Ben Embarek was quoted as saying. "The whole system focuses a lot on being infallible, and everything must be perfect," he added. "Somebody could also wish to hide something. Who knows?"

Asked for comment, Ben Embarek initially said the interview had been mistranslated in English-language media coverage. "It is a wrong translation from a Danish article," he wrote, declining to comment further and referring The Washington Post to the WHO. He did not immediately respond to follow-up questions.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic also said that the comment was mistranslated and that the interview took place "months ago."

"There are no new elements nor [a] change of the position [that] all hypothesis are on the table and WHO works with member states on the next step," Jasarevic said, referring to comments by senior officials with the global health organization about the probe.

The documentary, titled "The Virus Mystery," is scheduled to air on TV2 on Thursday evening.

Ben Embarek had cooperated with the documentary filmmakers, even going so far as to film his trip to China for them on his phone to provide an inside look at a closed-off trip.

Ben Embarek led a team of international scientists on a mission to China in January to work with local officials to investigate the origins of a pandemic that has so far led to more than 200 million confirmed cases and at least 4.3 million deaths worldwide.