With stress on officers spiking, New York joins wave of police agencies using therapy dogs

He still remembers the deadly gang-related arson when he was a beat cop in Brooklyn in the 1970s, and the unsolved murder of a man he found lying on the pavement, the bullet wound behind his ear not yet visible.

In 2019, when the nation's largest police department grappled with a record wave of officer suicides, Tucker brought those memories with him as he and other department brass brainstormed how to alleviate job-related stress.

Enter Jenny and Piper - newly-minted yellow Labrador retriever detectives with the NYPD's Employee Assistance Unit. Their cuteness and caring demeanor will help connect with officers who face growing tension on the streets and may be quietly suffering from work or personal issues.

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd in police custody and the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, anti-police fury is "tremendous" and "exponentially more palpable than it has been in the past, said Tucker, who presided over Jenny and Piper's swearing-in ceremony at police headquarters earlier this month.

Assaults on officers are increasing, and communities across the country are facing calls to "defund the police." Beat cops routinely face catcalls - and a wall of cellphone cameras set to "record" - when carrying out daily duties.

Lt. Janna Salisbury, who heads New York's Employee Assistance Unit, said the dogs and their handlers "will respond to critical incidents involving on and off-duty members of the department . . . breaking down traditional mental health barriers, reducing stigmas that often prevent officers from seeking care."

Services provided by the EAU are confidential, and the unit will refer troubled cops to counselors outside of the department anonymously if they wish.

Law enforcement agencies around the country increasingly are turning to emotional support dogs - a departure from K-9 programs where animals search for drugs, weapons and explosives, control crowds or track down missing people.

In the month after Jan. 6, four police therapy dogs from two Northern Virginia departments - Fairfax County and Arlington County - spent time with U.S. Capitol Police officers and National Guard soldiers, said Allison Cutright, who runs the Fredericksburg, Va.-based FRK9 that trained those dogs. She estimated that dozens of departments have launched K-9 programs in recent years.

"Law enforcement officers go to work every day and do a job most people wouldn't do for a million bucks," said Patrick Yoes, National President of the Fraternal Order of Police, describing how officers on patrol have been villanized over the past 18 months. "To have people turn on us the way that they did . . . I think it took a toll on every officer."