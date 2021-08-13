Friday, August 13, 2021

international

Trains to arrive next month for trial run of Laos-China railway

The Laos-China railway project will bring in locomotives, electric multiple unit (EMU) trains and other equipment to conduct the first trial run of the railway in October.

The plan was presented at the 10th Laos-China Railway Project Steering Committee Meeting held in Vientiane on Wednesday, attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning and Investment Dr Sonexay Siphandone.


Officials in charge of the project said the project management committee is drafting a memorandum relating to the opening of temporary railway checkpoints so that locomotives, EMU trains and other equipment can be brought into Laos in September in preparation for the trial run.

As of July 25, construction of the Laos-China railway from the Boten border crossing in northern Laos, bordering China, to Thanalaeng in Vientiane was 93.82 percent complete.

It is expected that the railway will be finished according to plan and will open for public use on December 2.

From July 26-30, a technical team from the Department of Railways, Project Management Committee, Border Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Laos-China Railway Company carried out an inspection and on August 16 will inspect the Chinese side of the railway to determine the connection points to be completed this month.

The inspection committee will carry out further checks from October 21 to November 19, involving committee members, all technical staff under the steering committee, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport. The areas through which the railway runs will be inspected, while other groups will conduct readiness checks before the opening of the railway on December 2.

A Railway Law was promulgated in 2019 and a decree on the authority of the railway signed on July 16, 2021. The decree is derived from the Railway Regulation Act, which covers railway police and railway inspectors.

The Department of Railways and the Department of Railway Police have drawn up a draft agreement on the movements of authorities inspecting the railway and railway police, which is expected to be promulgated in September. The agreement will ensure security on trains and at railway stations.

The railway, which connects Vientiane to the Chinese border, traverses the provinces of Vientiane, Luang Prabang, Oudomxay and Luang Namtha and passes through 75 tunnels with a combined length of 197.83km. 

Construction of the US$5.986 billion (37.4 billion yuan) railway began in December 2016.

The Laos-China railway is a strategic part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the Lao government’s plan to transform Laos from a landlocked country into a land link within the region.

Published : August 13, 2021

By : Phomphong Laoin/Vientiane Times/ANN

Related News

(Hello Africa) A glimpse of African elephants

Published : August 13, 2021

Biden administration expands COVID-19 vaccination requirement to include HHS employees

Published : August 13, 2021

U.S. embassy urges Americans to leave Afghanistan immediately

Published : August 13, 2021

People cool off in fountains in Rome amid high temperatures

Published : August 13, 2021

Latest News

SET down as virus surge, protests pressure Thai stocks

Published : August 13, 2021

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 enhanced by Dow solutions

Published : August 13, 2021

Retailers profiteering from rapid test kits face jail, warns Commerce Ministry

Published : August 13, 2021

List of Top 5 highest-paid football players in the world for 2021

Published : August 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.