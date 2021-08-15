Trash collectors unsung heroes during COVID restrictions

Streets in the capital that are normally crowded are now deserted. At night, things are even quieter.

When everyone is asleep, many sanitation workers begin their work, as it is essential for minimising germs arising from waste to ensure environmental sanitation and people's health during lockdown.

Cleaning the street is not just hard work, but also requires many sacrifices. Sometimes, streets at night can be extremely dangerous for the such workers.

In the early hours of August 3, Lê Thị Trâm, 40, was collecting garbage off Đại Mỗ Street. Due to the heavy garbage trolleys, she had to ride her motorbike to pull the trolleys to the local collection point.