Monday, August 16, 2021

international

Singapore-based Ampverse acquires SBTC Esports

Leading esports organisation Ampverse has announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in SBTC Esports, one of Viet Nam’s most prominent esports teams.

The deal comes at a time when esports viewership continues to accelerate globally along with advertising.

SBTC also operates the SBTC academy, providing funding, support and a professional environment for young aspiring gaming talent.

Matthias Beyer, chief gaming officer at Ampverse, said: “We have always wanted to enter the Vietnamese market and we have been impressed with the story of SBTC.

“We at Ampverse are very delighted to welcome SBTC into its family and officially expand into one of the most vibrant esports markets, Viet Nam.”

Song Bang Tinh Cam (Lived with Love), its formal name, was founded by Thay Giao Ba, a former professional player and one the most entertaining streamers in Viet Nam today.

SBTC Esports fields a professional team each in the League of Legends (PC) and Wildrift.

Since its launch in 2018, it has become the most popular team in the country, according to analytics company, Esports Charts.

It averaged over 80,000 live viewers across the League of Legends VCS Spring 2021 season, the highest of any team in Vietnam.

Singapore-based Ampverse owns and builds influential and high-performance esports communities across Asia.

The deal with SBTC follows the acquisition of Thailand’s leading team and current Arena of Valor Pro League Champions, Bacon Time, last year. — VNS

Published : August 16, 2021

By : Vietnam News / ANN

Related News

Chinese researchers develop new material in glassy state capable of scratching diamond

Published : August 16, 2021

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Cabinet resigns after his audience with King

Published : August 16, 2021

Timeline: Recent situation changes in Afghanistan since irresponsible U.S. troop withdrawal

Published : August 16, 2021

Spain reports record-breaking temperature in southern town

Published : August 16, 2021

Latest News

Man City start title defense with defeat while title rivals all kick off with wins

Published : August 16, 2021

Chinese researchers develop new material in glassy state capable of scratching diamond

Published : August 16, 2021

Thai stocks defy downward Asian trend with slight rise

Published : August 16, 2021

Dark Red lockdown extended till end of August

Published : August 16, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.