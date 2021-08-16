Singapore-based Ampverse acquires SBTC Esports

The deal comes at a time when esports viewership continues to accelerate globally along with advertising.

SBTC also operates the SBTC academy, providing funding, support and a professional environment for young aspiring gaming talent.

Matthias Beyer, chief gaming officer at Ampverse, said: “We have always wanted to enter the Vietnamese market and we have been impressed with the story of SBTC.

“We at Ampverse are very delighted to welcome SBTC into its family and officially expand into one of the most vibrant esports markets, Viet Nam.”

Song Bang Tinh Cam (Lived with Love), its formal name, was founded by Thay Giao Ba, a former professional player and one the most entertaining streamers in Viet Nam today.

SBTC Esports fields a professional team each in the League of Legends (PC) and Wildrift.

Since its launch in 2018, it has become the most popular team in the country, according to analytics company, Esports Charts.

It averaged over 80,000 live viewers across the League of Legends VCS Spring 2021 season, the highest of any team in Vietnam.

Singapore-based Ampverse owns and builds influential and high-performance esports communities across Asia.

The deal with SBTC follows the acquisition of Thailand’s leading team and current Arena of Valor Pro League Champions, Bacon Time, last year. — VNS