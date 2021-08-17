One "peaceful" day in Kabul, residents seeking hope amid frustration

Taliban fighters captured the city on Sunday, ending the war in the violence-battered country as no conflict has been reported over the past 24 hours.

The militant group has warned to deal with iron hand if anyone commits crime including theft or robbery.

Although there is no head of state or government in Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, the Taliban released a short statement on local media asking residents, including government employees, to go to their offices and continue normal work.

However, like many shops and supermarkets in Kabul, many government department offices, banks and schools remained closed on Monday as the Taliban members are patrolling the city streets either on military vehicles or on foot.

Fearing the eruption of fighting, many people have been scrambling to leave the country and the road leading to the Kabul international airport is full of Afghans including men, women and children attempting to take refuge in other countries.

Meanwhile, Western countries have been evacuating their diplomats from Kabul.