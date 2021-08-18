Asean sees slightly lower number of new cases

There were 2,331 additional deaths, increasing from Monday’s 2,298 and taking total coronavirus deaths in Asean to 193,394.

Indonesia reported 20,741 new cases and 1,180 deaths on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases in that country to 3,892,479 patients and a total 120,013 deaths so far.

Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo proposed a budget of 2,700 trillion rupiah, or THB6.2 trillion, for social and economic recovery while aiming to achieve economic growth of 5.5 per cent in the next fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Vietnam reported 9,605 new cases and 331 deaths, bringing cumulative cases there to 293,301 patients and a total 6,472 deaths so far.

The government has extended lockdown measures in Ho Chi Minh City until at least August 31 to curb the spreading Delta variant.

Many workers in HCM City have been out of their jobs due to business shutdowns, while authorities have been asking them to refrain from leaving the city and going to their hometowns to prevent the virus from spreading to other provinces.