Wednesday, August 18, 2021

international

Asean sees slightly lower number of new cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 8.86 million, with 84,330 new cases reported on Tuesday, lower than Monday’s tally of 85,308.

There were 2,331 additional deaths, increasing from Monday’s 2,298 and taking total coronavirus deaths in Asean to 193,394.

Indonesia reported 20,741 new cases and 1,180 deaths on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases in that country to 3,892,479 patients and a total 120,013 deaths so far.

Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo proposed a budget of 2,700 trillion rupiah, or THB6.2 trillion, for social and economic recovery while aiming to achieve economic growth of 5.5 per cent in the next fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Vietnam reported 9,605 new cases and 331 deaths, bringing cumulative cases there to 293,301 patients and a total 6,472 deaths so far.

The government has extended lockdown measures in Ho Chi Minh City until at least August 31 to curb the spreading Delta variant.

Many workers in HCM City have been out of their jobs due to business shutdowns, while authorities have been asking them to refrain from leaving the city and going to their hometowns to prevent the virus from spreading to other provinces.

Published : August 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

2 Royal Bengal Tiger cubs playing with mother at zoo

Published : August 18, 2021

Taliban holds 1st press conference since takeover of Kabul

Published : August 18, 2021

Afghan Taliban tries to form inclusive government, promising amnesty, peace, women’s rights

Published : August 18, 2021

7 more Japan prefectures to be put under state of emergency

Published : August 18, 2021

Latest News

The long awaited Covid-19 self-test kits | The wrap up-weekly

Published : August 18, 2021

BGRIM posts new high profit in Q2 as power sales soar, 7 strategic initiatives to become world-class energy producer gains momentum

Published : August 18, 2021

Surge in Asia Pacific’s largest manufacturing centres driven by global demand

Published : August 18, 2021

Thai stocks rebound 0.5% despite virus, protest turmoil

Published : August 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.