Afghan Taliban tries to form inclusive government, promising amnesty, peace, women’s rights

At its first press conference since the Taliban's takeover of most parts of Afghanistan on Sunday, the group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said they did not want any internal or external enemies, and they wanted to have good relations with everybody to develop economy and achieve prosperity.

"We don't want to repeat any conflict, any war again," he said, "Animosities have come to an end, and we would like to live peacefully. We don't want any internal and external enemies."

Talking about current discussion of forming a new government, Mujahid said all Afghans would have representation in the future set-up of Afghanistan. "Talks and consultations are continuing very seriously with politicians on formation of the new government, over its name and its flag."

"Afghanistan will have a strong, Islamic government," he said, adding the Taliban leadership was working and consulting on the name and specification of the new government.