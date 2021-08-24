Eight in ten want U.S. employers to require COVID-19 vaccination: NABE survey

Fourteen percent of respondents are opposed to such a policy, according to the survey, which summarizes the responses of 227 NABE members.

The survey showed that 25 percent of respondents indicates that their employers are requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the workplace, while 33 percent report their employers are not requiring employees to be fully vaccinated.

NABE President Manuel Balmaseda, who is also chief economist at CEMEX, noted that panelists' views are "split" on whether fiscal and monetary policies are 'too stimulative,' or 'about right'."

While 49 percent of respondents believe current fiscal policy is 'too stimulative,' nearly as many - 45 percent - indicate current policy is 'about right,' the survey showed. Similarly, a slight majority - 52 percent - of panelists believes current monetary policy is too stimulative, compared to 47 percent who say it is about right.