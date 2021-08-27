Friday, August 27, 2021

international

Pentagon says a number of U.S. troops killed in Kabul attack

U.S. officials believe ISIS-K, a local affiliate of the Islamic State, was likely behind the airport attack but are still working to confirm the terror groups involvement, CNN reported.

A number of U.S. service members were killed, and several others wounded in an attack at Kabul airport, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

"We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement.

Kirby said earlier in the day that at least two explosions had taken place in Kabul, one at the Abbey Gate of the airport, and at least one other near the Baron Hotel in proximity to the airport.

U.S. officials believe ISIS-K, a local affiliate of the Islamic State, was likely behind the airport attack but are still working to confirm the terror group's involvement, CNN reported, citing a senior U.S. official and another source briefed on initial assessments.

President Joe Biden, who is in the White House monitoring the situation, has said U.S. troops operating on the ground to assist the evacuation are reminded of heightened risks posed by ISIS-K. 

Published : August 27, 2021

Related News

"Long COVID" patients in U.S. wait months for diagnosis, treatment: The Guardian

Published : August 27, 2021

U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves situation "no more under control": Macron

Published : August 27, 2021

Vietnam sends SOS to WHO for vaccine as Covid cases surge in Asean

Published : August 27, 2021

[Myanmar] “Stay at Home” order imposes in Chaungzon

Published : August 27, 2021

Latest News

Police raid Samit Prakan field hospital after reports of group sex

Published : August 27, 2021

Prayut orders tight controls as 108 police officers axed this year

Published : August 27, 2021

Labour Ministry moves to create more jobs in EEC

Published : August 27, 2021

Fencer Saisunee wins Thailands first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Published : August 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.