Pentagon says a number of U.S. troops killed in Kabul attack

"We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement.

Kirby said earlier in the day that at least two explosions had taken place in Kabul, one at the Abbey Gate of the airport, and at least one other near the Baron Hotel in proximity to the airport.

U.S. officials believe ISIS-K, a local affiliate of the Islamic State, was likely behind the airport attack but are still working to confirm the terror group's involvement, CNN reported, citing a senior U.S. official and another source briefed on initial assessments.

President Joe Biden, who is in the White House monitoring the situation, has said U.S. troops operating on the ground to assist the evacuation are reminded of heightened risks posed by ISIS-K.