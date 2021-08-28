Yemeni school children begin new semester in "rubble school"

Six years later, nothing changed. The building remained almost the same, maybe tattier, as the day it was bombed.

On every school day, students need to climb through holes on broken walls and shaking staircases to reach their classroom, which is no better than a cave.

There are no windows, doors, chairs, or desks. Students have to cram together and squat on the concrete ground as the class goes.

But they still consider themselves the lucky ones. Over 2 million school-age girls and boys are now out of school as poverty, conflict and lack of opportunities disrupt their education, according to a recent report issued by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Amjad al-Riashi, 13, is one of the students at the Shuhada school. He said his love for school and education has not been abated by rubble and the slanted roof.

"Devastating our school did not stop my love for education but made me determined to study hard," al-Riashi said, adding many of his classmates shared his opinion.

"Education, for us, is a privilege. We should make the best of it," the teenager said.

Arif al-Shami, the school principal, said there was no military presence inside the school when it was bombed. Over the years, thousands of schools have been destroyed and abandoned as the civil war continues with no end in sight.