Police request foreign investigation over claims of Malaysians detained by Taliban

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said police have taken note of news report that two Malaysians were arrested over their alleged involvement with the Islamic State (IS).

"So far, the police do not have any information regarding the involvement of Malaysians in IS activities in Afghanistan.

"However, investigations are underway to look into the possibility that the reported news involves Malaysian IS fighters who are already abroad," he said in a statement Saturday night (Aug 28).

International media reported that two Malaysians were among six individuals detained by Taliban authorities for being involved in armed clashes in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday (Aug 26). – Bernama