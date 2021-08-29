Philippines hits record high new 19,441 COVID-19 cases — DOH

This is the highest number of cases after the 18,332 cases reported last August 23.

Of the total cases, 142,679 or 7.4 percent were tagged as “active cases,” with most having mild or no symptoms at 97.3 percent.

The total number of recoveries is now at 1,760,013 after 19,191 patients recovered.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll meanwhile is now at 33,008 with 167 new deaths reported.

“Moreover, 76 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.