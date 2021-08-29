Sunday, August 29, 2021

Philippines hits record high new 19,441 COVID-19 cases — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 19,441 new COVID-19 cases to bring the country’s caseload to 1,935,700.

This is the highest number of cases after the 18,332 cases reported last August 23.

Of the total cases, 142,679 or 7.4 percent were tagged as “active cases,” with most having mild or no symptoms at 97.3 percent.

The total number of recoveries is now at 1,760,013 after 19,191 patients recovered.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll meanwhile is now at 33,008 with 167 new deaths reported.

“Moreover, 76 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

The latest data from the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker reported that the Philippines is only behind Indonesia in terms of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia with 4,056,354 cases.

As of posting, the COVID-19 global case count is now at 215.4 million including 4.4 million deaths, according to the tracker.

Published : August 29, 2021

Nation Thailnad
