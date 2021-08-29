US, UK embassies issued biased statements on Kinma village incident: SAC Information Team

“Although we issued timely news releases and the true incident of what had taken place in Kinma village in Pauk Township, Magway Region, the American and British embassies issued statements with lop-sided accusations,” said Maj-General Zaw Min Tun. He added that they issued these statements the same time when the United Nations’ General Assembly and Security Council held meetings on June 18.
“Ambassadors, and representatives from foreign countries, observed with care the government’s official statements. We have issued true news about the prevailing situations in our country. Without investigating the true incident, they issued biased statements. We have to ask questions on their statements. They are still persisting what they want to say till now. We formally issued true news and locals’ saying on the incident. Today, he wanted to show with evidence on how the destructionist media instigate Myanmar domestic affairs and statements of some embassies caused disunity among the public and misunderstanding by sharing various false news and information about the village,” he added.
Later, he showed the video clip of three people arrested in Kinma village case.
The American embassy on June 17 issued a statement concerning Kinma village case like this.
“Myanmar security forces burned an entire village in Magway to the ground and at least two elderly residents were killed. These horrific acts are consistent with past atrocities committed by the military against people of all ethnicities and religions. The military continues to demonstrate a complete disregard for human life,” the statement said.
The British Embassy also published a statement on June 16 concerning Kinma village like this.
“Reports that the junta has burned down an entire village in Magway, killing elderly residents, demonstrate once again that the military continues to commit terrible crimes and has no regard for the people of Myanmar,” it said.
“The true case was that while policemen patrolled in the area in Pauk Township, Kinma village on June 15. A group of armed men attacked them from a village hill top when they reached the Kinma village signboard. They exchanged fire and while clearing the area, another clashes occurred. At the same time, Kinma village with 100 households was on fire. With the reinforced security forces, they entered the village and put out the fire. They rescued two 80-year-old women. The fire started when 40 people started to burn down the house of a villager who didn’t support terrorist acts. An illegal media in Myanmar wrote the case as burning the whole village and so CNN and Reuters news agencies made similar statements, explained Maj-General Zaw Min Tun.
Published : August 29, 2021
