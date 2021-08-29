US, UK embassies issued biased statements on Kinma village incident: SAC Information Team

“Although we issued timely news releases and the true incident of what had taken place in Kinma village in Pauk Township, Magway Region, the American and British embassies issued statements with lop-sided accusations,” said Maj-General Zaw Min Tun. He added that they issued these statements the same time when the United Nations’ General Assembly and Security Council held meetings on June 18.

“Ambassadors, and representatives from foreign countries, observed with care the government’s official statements. We have issued true news about the prevailing situations in our country. Without investigating the true incident, they issued biased statements. We have to ask questions on their statements. They are still persisting what they want to say till now. We formally issued true news and locals’ saying on the incident. Today, he wanted to show with evidence on how the destructionist media instigate Myanmar domestic affairs and statements of some embassies caused disunity among the public and misunderstanding by sharing various false news and information about the village,” he added.