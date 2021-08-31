WHO calls for action to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in Europe

"The high transmission is deeply worrying particularly in the light of low vaccination uptake in priority populations in a number of countries. Several countries are starting to observe an increased burden on hospitals and more deaths," said WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge during an online press conference.

According to Kluge, alarm bells are already ringing in 33 of the 53 states in the WHO European region which have reported a greater than 10 percent increase of COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days. Moreover, there was an 11-percent increase in the number of deaths in the region during the past week.

"Three factors account for this increase: the first is the more transmissible Delta variant, now reported in 50 countries in the Region. The second factor is the easing of public health measures and the third is the seasonal surge in travel, driving a significant growth in case numbers in most countries," said Kluge.

Despite nearly 850 million vaccine doses having already been administered and nearly half of the people of the European Region being fully vaccinated, the regional director criticized the lack of access to vaccines in some countries and a lack of vaccine acceptance in others during a time when the "public's vaccination acceptance is crucial."